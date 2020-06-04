UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Playing Proactive Role In Eliminating Causes Of Accidents On Highways

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:09 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has not only been protecting the road users across the country from traffic accidents, but has been at the forefront of preventing the loss of precious lives and property by playing proactive role in eliminating the causes of accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has not only been protecting the road users across the country from traffic accidents, but has been at the forefront of preventing the loss of precious lives and property by playing proactive role in eliminating the causes of accidents.

On the instructions of NHMP Inspector General Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, a special drive was launched to remove roadblocks on national highways and make them secure.

In Gujrat District on the Grand Trunk Road, long queues of oil tankers at the only oil depot for the whole of Gujrat in the Chak Pirana area not only caused traffic jams but also posed a major threat of accidents.

In view of the serious threat, the Motorway Police contacted the Oil Depot in-charge, the President of the Oil Tankers Union and the local administration as well as the National Highways Authority and launched an awareness campaign to combat the possible dangers.

With the assistance of technical and engineering teams, the NHMP earmarked a separate parking area for the oil tankers away from the GT Road. The NHMP also organised road safety briefing sessions as part of the awareness campaign for oil tanker drivers.

Sector Commander N-5 North Muhammad Nadeem Khokhar has deputed a special contingent of NHMP for the area concerned, which has created awareness and ensured enforcement traffic rules, resulting in smooth flow of the traffic in the area.

NHMP Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam lauded the performance of Sector Commander Muhammad Nadeem Khokhar and the entire team.

