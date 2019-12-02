Motorway police recover 26 kg heroin

(@imziishan)

National Highways and Motorway Police Monday recovered huge quantity of contraband from a car near Khankah Dogran on Islamabad- Lahore Motorway

Motorway Police officers saw a suspicious Honda Civic car No.

LXV 83, when they reached near the car, they saw that nobody was inside. On suspicion, they searched the car and recovered 26 kg heroin from inside, a press release said.

The car and contraband were taken in possession and handed over to Farooqabad Police Station for further legal action. Search for the heroin smugglers is going on.