Motorway Police Recover 26 Kg Heroin

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police Monday recovered huge quantity of contraband from a car near Khankah Dogran on Islamabad- Lahore Motorway.

Motorway Police officers saw a suspicious Honda Civic car No.

LXV 83, when they reached near the car, they saw that nobody was inside. On suspicion, they searched the car and recovered 26 kg heroin from inside, a press release said.

The car and contraband were taken in possession and handed over to Farooqabad Police Station for further legal action. Search for the heroin smugglers is going on.

More Stories From Pakistan

