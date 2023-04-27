UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Recover 318 Tonnes Of Smuggled Wheat

Published April 27, 2023

National Highways and Motorway Police on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat in huge quantities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat in huge quantities.

Motorway Police recovered 318 tonnes of smuggled wheat in 19 trucks near Kallar Kahar and Balksar which was handed over to the concerned food authority, said a press release issued here.

"An attempt was being made to smuggle wheat from Sheikhupura to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rawalpindi", the press release said.

During another operation, a vehicle snatched from Karachi at gunpoint a day ago was recovered in the Bhera service area and three suspects were arrested.

The Motorway Police had secret information about the car being stolen, on the basis of which action was taken.

After completing the initial investigation, the three accused were handed over to the Bhera police for further legal action.

