Motorway police recover 55 stolen vehicles, 30 lost children in one year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Motorway Zone, Ishfaq Ahmed has said that Motorway Police managed to recover 55 stolen vehicles from M-I and M-II and arrested 47 accused during last one year.

Talking to APP he said, the Motorway Police, Zone-I and Zone-II also recovered 30 lost children who were reunited with their parents.

To a question he informed, the Motorway Police issued 1.9 million tickets to traffic rules violators and imposed Rs 850 million fines during the period.

The Motorway Police under their efforts for safe and secure journey on Motorways took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said, violation of the traffic rules on the Motorways and Highways would not be tolerated.

The DIG said, the Highways and Motorways Police were making toiling efforts to ensure safety and security of the commuters.

To another question he informed that the Motorway Police personnel of both the zones extended help and assistance to over 214,000 people who were in distress while travelling on motorways besides organizing special briefing sessions at toll plazas, bus stands and other points for nearly five million people during last one year period.

He said, the organization has established an enviable reputation for professionalism on National Highways & Motorways. The police officers and other staff members were trying to maintain the standards of quality service.

Since its inception, the NH&MP has strived not only to educate and assist commuters but also enforced law for better safety and convenience, he added.

Ishfaq Ahmed said, over 225,000 booklets and other awareness material was distributed among the motorway users to raise awareness of the dangers ofspeeding, violation of traffic rules and road safety.