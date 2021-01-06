UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Recover 700 Bottles Of Liquor On M-2

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:07 PM

Motorway Police recover 700 bottles of liquor on M-2

700 bottles of liquor and arrested the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police( NHMP) on Wednesday recovered 700 bottles of liquor and arrested the accused.

According to details, the Anti-Crime Squad of the Motorway Police stopped a car on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) near Pindi Bhattian on suspicion of not having a number plate.

During the search 700 bottles of alcohol were recovered in the trunk of the vehicle.

Two accused in the vehicle Yasir Irfan and Adeel Zafar were arrested.

The accused were trying to smuggle liquor from Lahore to Chakwal.

Later the accused along with the recovered liquor and car were handed over to the local police.

