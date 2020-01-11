Motorway police recover 71kg opium, 116kg charas

The motorway police Saturday foiled an attempt of smuggling and recovered a big quantity of opium and charas near Bhera Interchange Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The motorway police Saturday foiled an attempt of smuggling and recovered a big quantity of opium and charas near Bhera Interchange Motorway.

The motorway police was conducting a routine briefing related to safe drive during fog near Bhera Interchange, when a double cabin vehicle CN-6313 crossed it rashly and subsequently overturned along road side while hiting a truck ahead.

As the police reached the spot for rescue work, it found no one around. During search, the police recovered 71 kilogram opium and 116kg charas from the vehicle. However, no accused could be arrested.