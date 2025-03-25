Motorway Police recover gutka worth millions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Motorway Police South Zone, in a successful operation on Tuesday recovered contraband gutka worth Rs 10 lakh and arrested a drug-peddler, while the other escaped.

According to the NH&MP spokesperson, a rickshaw driver near Matiari informed the motorway police that a white Honda City (number BJX-462) had hit his rickshaw and fled.

As soon as the information was received, the officers of the Motorway Police immediately started a chase.

The accused tried to flee by leaving the vehicle at the location of 197-NB. Timely action by the Motorway Police resulted in the arrest of one of the accused, while the second suspect managed to flee.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found 10 sacks filled with banned gutka and two fake number plates. The seized items and the arrested individual were handed over to the Khabrani police station for further investigation.

Sub-Inspector Qaiser Niazi, spokesperson of the Motorway Police South Zone, said the force is committed to reducing crime and ensuring the safety of highways.

He assured the public that similar operations will continue to maintain order and protect motorists from criminal activities.