Motorway Police Recover Gutka Worth Millions
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Motorway Police South Zone, in a successful operation on Tuesday recovered contraband gutka worth Rs 10 lakh and arrested a drug-peddler, while the other escaped.
According to the NH&MP spokesperson, a rickshaw driver near Matiari informed the motorway police that a white Honda City (number BJX-462) had hit his rickshaw and fled.
As soon as the information was received, the officers of the Motorway Police immediately started a chase.
The accused tried to flee by leaving the vehicle at the location of 197-NB. Timely action by the Motorway Police resulted in the arrest of one of the accused, while the second suspect managed to flee.
Upon searching the vehicle, police found 10 sacks filled with banned gutka and two fake number plates. The seized items and the arrested individual were handed over to the Khabrani police station for further investigation.
Sub-Inspector Qaiser Niazi, spokesperson of the Motorway Police South Zone, said the force is committed to reducing crime and ensuring the safety of highways.
He assured the public that similar operations will continue to maintain order and protect motorists from criminal activities.
Recent Stories
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Asif condoles death of COAS's mother25 seconds ago
-
Motorway Police recover gutka worth millions27 seconds ago
-
ADC General reviews emergency services and facilities at Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital,10 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held:20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in murder case20 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan planted sapling at Chattar Park20 minutes ago
-
Eid Holidays for SWMC employees canceled20 minutes ago
-
AC visits THQ to review facilities30 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation held at DHQ Teaching Hospital40 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches financial assistance programs for widows & orphans50 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of Army Chief's Mother51 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Shah expresses heartfelt condolences on passing of Army Chief's mother1 hour ago