Open Menu

Motorway Police Recover Gutka Worth Millions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Motorway Police recover gutka worth millions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Motorway Police South Zone, in a successful operation on Tuesday recovered contraband gutka worth Rs 10 lakh and arrested a drug-peddler, while the other escaped.

According to the NH&MP spokesperson, a rickshaw driver near Matiari informed the motorway police that a white Honda City (number BJX-462) had hit his rickshaw and fled.

As soon as the information was received, the officers of the Motorway Police immediately started a chase.

The accused tried to flee by leaving the vehicle at the location of 197-NB. Timely action by the Motorway Police resulted in the arrest of one of the accused, while the second suspect managed to flee.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found 10 sacks filled with banned gutka and two fake number plates. The seized items and the arrested individual were handed over to the Khabrani police station for further investigation.

Sub-Inspector Qaiser Niazi, spokesperson of the Motorway Police South Zone, said the force is committed to reducing crime and ensuring the safety of highways.

He assured the public that similar operations will continue to maintain order and protect motorists from criminal activities.

Recent Stories

China offers huge investment opportunities in cons ..

China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market

13 seconds ago
 Investopia signs seven partnerships with national ..

Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies

21 seconds ago
 ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million divide ..

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

30 minutes ago
 Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop s ..

Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports

30 minutes ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 in ..

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies

1 hour ago
 Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland i ..

Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea

2 hours ago
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Isl ..

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his pal ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

11 hours ago
 Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan