Motorway Police recover huge quantity of drugs on M-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :In a successful operation on the Motorway M-1 near Peshawar, the National Highway and Motorway Police recovered a large quantity of drugs here on Sunday.

On the basis of intelligence, a suspected vehicle was chased by the police, but the driver fled from the scene. A woman and a five-year-old girl in the car were arrested, said a press statement.

During the search of the vehicle, the police found 12 kg of opium, 40 kg and 800 grams of hashish.

After completing the initial action, the Motorway Police called the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings along with the continued hunt for the absconding driver.

A spokesperson from the National Highways and Motorway Police stated that the operation was a significant step in the fight against drugs and added that such actions would be continued in future.