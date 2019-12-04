Motorway police recover large amount of drugs from car

Motor way police have recovered large amount of drugs including heroin from car

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Motor way police have recovered large amount of drugs including heroin from car.According to information a Civic Honda LXV 83 was parked near Khan Ghado Ghra (Motorway).

No one has found there around the car.

After checking the car 26 Kg of heroine were found in the car. The police took the car in their custody and shifted to Farooq Abad Police station for further legal procedure.Police has filed FIR and further legal process is under way.