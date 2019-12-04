UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Recover Large Amount Of Drugs From Car

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:23 PM

Motorway police recover large amount of drugs from car

Motor way police have recovered large amount of drugs including heroin from car

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Motor way police have recovered large amount of drugs including heroin from car.According to information a Civic Honda LXV 83 was parked near Khan Ghado Ghra (Motorway).

No one has found there around the car.

After checking the car 26 Kg of heroine were found in the car. The police took the car in their custody and shifted to Farooq Abad Police station for further legal procedure.Police has filed FIR and further legal process is under way.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Drugs Car Honda FIR From

Recent Stories

Over 3 in 5 (63%) Pakistanis claim they have never ..

8 minutes ago

Zardari’s bail: IHC orders formation of new spec ..

8 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance receives AA- rating with s ..

11 minutes ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

11 minutes ago

Five former Olympians to give masterclass at 4th D ..

11 minutes ago

Small shopkeepers, slum areas dumping garbage in N ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.