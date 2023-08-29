Open Menu

Motorway Police Recover Lost Cell Phone, Owner Overjoyed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 09:43 PM

The Motorway Police on Tuesday recovered a costly mobile phone of a motorist after it fell from his car near Charsada on the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 )

According to a Motorway (North) spokesman, the commuter, identified as Omar, was travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad when he stopped to check his tire.

As he got out of the car, his mobile phone fell out of his pocket where he did not realize that his phone had fallen and continued on his journey.

The Motorway Police were alerted to the lost phone and began a search. They eventually found the phone and contacted Omar. The owner was overjoyed to have his phone returned and thanked the Motorway Police for their help.

This incident is a reminder to motorists to be careful when traveling on the motorway.

It is also a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Motorway Police.

