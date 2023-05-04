UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Recover Smuggled Wheat Near Balkasar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday foiled an attempt of smuggling wheat.

The spokesmen of NHMP said that the Motorway Police during an operation against the wheat flour smugglers, intercepted a suspicious trawler near Balkasar interchange on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and recovered 45 tonnes of wheat.

The wheat was being smuggled from Multan to the northern part of Pakistan.

The truck driver along with the recovered wheat was handed over to food Department Chakwal after completing preliminary legal proceedings.

In another incident, a truck driver got down near Havelian to check the water in the radiator of the truck.

During patrolling the motorway police officers found the mobile set on the road, which was delivered to the owner.

