Motorway Police recover stolen car

National Highways and Motorway Police on Monday recovered a car stolen from Islamabad and arrested car lifter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 )

Motorway Police was informed on its helpline 130 that a a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration no.

JF 058, Model 2005, color blue, has been stolen.

The Motorway Police officers traced the car during their patrol near Peshawar on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway.

The car lifter Israr, resident of Durgai, was arrested and handed over to local police for further investigation.