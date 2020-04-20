Motorway Police Recover Stolen Car
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:17 PM
National Highways and Motorway Police on Monday recovered a car stolen from Islamabad and arrested car lifter
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Monday recovered a car stolen from Islamabad and arrested car lifter.
Motorway Police was informed on its helpline 130 that a a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration no.
JF 058, Model 2005, color blue, has been stolen.
The Motorway Police officers traced the car during their patrol near Peshawar on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway.
The car lifter Israr, resident of Durgai, was arrested and handed over to local police for further investigation.