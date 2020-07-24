UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Recover Stolen Car

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:16 AM

Motorway Police recover stolen car

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Thursday recovered a stolen vehicle from Islamabad last night.

According to details, while patrolling near Motorway M-1, near Swabi, motorway police officers found a vehicle number LED 6026 model 2015 Corolla, color white, parked by side of the road with no one near.

When the motorway police searched the vehicle, they found a phone number which, when contacted, revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Sector G-14 Islamabad last night.

The motorway police seized the vehicle and informed the owner of the vehicle owner Shujaul Haq who came along with the police of the concerned police station and received the vehicle.

