Motorway Police Recover Stolen Car, Thief Arrested In Islamabad

Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:12 PM



National Highways and Motorway Police on Thursday recovered a car from Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near Swabi which had been stolen from Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Thursday recovered a car from Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near Swabi which had been stolen from Lahore.

Motorway Police was informed that a Corolla LWB 133, model 2005 had been stolen from Lahore.

Motorway Police officers Inspector Shawaiz and sub-inspector Syed Sultan traced the car near Swabi during duty on M-1.

They signalled the driver to stop but he tried to speed away. After a chase, the driver stopped the car and tried to escape but his effort was foiled by the Motorway Police officers and the thief Akram Dil was arrested.

Later the owner of the car was informed and the accused were handed over to local police of Chhota Lahore for further action.

