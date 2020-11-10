UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Recover Stolen Jeep, Car Lifter Arrested

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:24 PM

Motorway Police recover stolen Jeep, car lifter arrested

National Highways and Motorway Police ( NHMP)arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police ( NHMP)arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday night.

According to details, the motorway police was informed that a jeep Surf KV 15 has been stolen by the area from the jurisdiction of Noon police station Islamabad. Motorway Police was alerted which started to look for the vehicle.

They said jeep was traced near Colonel Sher Khan Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

The officers made many efforts to stop the vehicle but the accused sped away.

The Motorway Police continued chasing the vehicle and Peshawar Interchange was blocked. Finding the motorway closed, the culprits tried to escape by firing on the police.

One of the accused Amir Javed was injured in the firing and arrested whereas his two accomplices Succeeded to escape taking advantage of the darkness of night.

The arrested car lifter has been handed over to local police for further investigation.

