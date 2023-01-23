UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Recover Stolen Purse At Kamra

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Motorway Police recover stolen purse at Kamra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Monday recovered a sum of Rs 20,000 in cash that was stolen from the purse of an elderly lady.

According to the details, NHMP had received a call from a concerned citizen, Ijaz Ahmed complaining that a cash amount was stolen from his mother's purse.

On the complaint, the police immediately launched an investigation on Grand Trunk Road Kamra and successfully traced the accused along with the cash amount. The suspect was subsequently handed over to the Burhan Police station for further legal proceedings.

The police investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was part of a gang that had committed a similar incident some time ago and a First Investigation Report (FIR) was already registered at Bahtar Police Station.

Senior police officials appreciated the excellent performance and swift actions of the police team.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Police Station Road FIR From

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

40 minutes ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

41 minutes ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

59 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

3 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

3 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.