Motorway Police Recover Stolen Truck From Kallar Kahar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Motorway Police recover stolen truck from Kallar Kahar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Motorway police on Friday arrested an accused after recovering a stolen Mazda Truck at Kallar Kahar, while an 8-year-old child was safely handed over to the authorities who ran away from the madrassa.

According to a press release issued here, the Motorway Police received information that a Mazda truck was stolen from Pakpattan, on which the Motorway Police was alerted and the same truck was traced near Kallar Kahar. Later, the truck and the accused were handed over to the concerned police authorities for further legal action.

During another operation, an 8-year-old child was found distressed near Havelian and after questioning it was found that the child had run away from a madrassa in Abbottabad.

The Motorway Police took the child into protective custody and safely handed him over to the concerned authorities.

