Motorway police recover stolen valuable goats, handed over to owners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) carried out an operation and recovered stolen goats worth lac of rupees.

According to the details, the motorway police Beat No 27 team led by DSP Hamid Khan was engaged in the carriageway and fence search operation on routine patrolling near location SB/ 541 last night when they found a person suspicious person with the fence.

The team recovered five stolen valuable goats tied with the fence while the thief managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness after seeing motorway police.

The police searched the owners of the animal nearby village and handed it over to them after necessary action.

Sector Commander Ghulam Qadir Sindhu appreciated the police team and announced commendatory certificates.

According to motorway police spokesperson Inspector Gulzar Ahmed, safety of the lives and properties of citizens on national highways was prime duty of motorway police.