UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Recover Stolen Valuable Goats, Handed Over To Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Motorway police recover stolen valuable goats, handed over to owners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) carried out an operation and recovered stolen goats worth lac of rupees.

According to the details, the motorway police Beat No 27 team led by DSP Hamid Khan was engaged in the carriageway and fence search operation on routine patrolling near location SB/ 541 last night when they found a person suspicious person with the fence.

The team recovered five stolen valuable goats tied with the fence while the thief managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness after seeing motorway police.

The police searched the owners of the animal nearby village and handed it over to them after necessary action.

Sector Commander Ghulam Qadir Sindhu appreciated the police team and announced commendatory certificates.

According to motorway police spokesperson Inspector Gulzar Ahmed, safety of the lives and properties of citizens on national highways was prime duty of motorway police.

Related Topics

Police Motorway

Recent Stories

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police p ..

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police personnel in Lakki Marwat attac ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.