Motorway Police Recover Stolen Vehicle, Car Lifter Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Motorway Police recover stolen vehicle, car lifter arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (Motorway Zone) on Thursday recovered a car stolen from Lahore amd arrested a car lifter. According to details, the motorway police acting on a tip off, recovred a Sùzuki Mehran car LED 5601 stolen from Shadman area of Lahore on Motorway near Thallian Interchange and arrested the car lifter Dilawer Majeed.

The accused had changed the number plate after stealing the vehicle.

It was found that 24 different cases have been registered against the accused which included theft, robbery and other cases. After the investigation, it was revealed that he was member of big gang who was released on bail only recently.

The accused will be handed over to the district police for further investigation.

