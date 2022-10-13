UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Recovered 305kg Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Motorway Police recovered 305kg drugs

The Motorway Police on Thursday, in an operation, recovered 305kg drugs near Motorway M-2, Neela Dullah, Interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Motorway Police on Thursday, in an operation, recovered 305kg drugs near Motorway M-2, Neela Dullah, Interchange.

According to information, the Motorway Police recovered 305kg drugs, including 63 kg of opium of high quality and 242 kg of hashish.

The Motorway Police had confidential information about the matter on which a high alert was issued and the accused who was trying to smuggle drugs in different parts of Punjab was arrested.

The Motorway Police made an attempt to stop a suspicious vehicle near the said Interchange, whereupon the accused drove away from the spot after which the suspicious vehicle was chased and stopped.

Upon searching a large amount of drugs were recovered from the vehicle and the accused was arrested on the spot.

The value of the drugs was estimated to be around crores of rupees in the international market. The drugs were handed over to Anti Narcotics Force Rawalpindi and further legal action was underway.

DIG Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik reached the spot and issued necessary instructions as soon as he got the information about the incident.

IGP Motorway Police Khalid Mehmood and Addl, IGP North Region Zubair Hashmi felicitated the officers and announced certificates and rewards for the successful operation.

