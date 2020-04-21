Motorway Police recovered stolen car

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Motorway Police M-3 has recovered a stolen car bearing registration LEA-20-1193A, model 2020.

The car was stolen from jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) City Gojra (District Toba Tek Singh) upon which a wireless message was aired.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, the patrolling officers of beat-14, Gulzar Burhan and Khalid Hameed while adopting SOP recovered stolen vehicle at location 1153 (towards Peshawar) near Jaranwala Interchange exit. After completing the due formalities, the car was handed over to concerned police station for further legal formalities.

Focal person Majid Rafiq Minhas said that upon performig extraordinay duties,Sector Commander M-3 Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem has announced CommendationCertificates (CC-III) and cash reward for both the officers to encourage the force.