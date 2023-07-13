Open Menu

Motorway Police Recovered Stolen Vehicle In An Hour, 7 Lifters Arrested: Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:48 PM

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) recovered a stolen vehicle after an hour of the theft incident on Thursday and arrested four vehicle lifters among them three were women

According to Saqib Waheed, spokesman of National Highway and Motorway Police, a black double cabin vehicle, owned by a citizen namely Farooq, was stolen from Hazro city.

The owner tracked the location of the car which was on M-1 Motorway. He called on NH&MP helpline.

The officials of NH&MP successfully traced the vehicle and arrested the car lifters among them three were women while taking prompt action.

The officers handed over the vehicle and vehicle lifters gang to Hazro Police for further legal action.

