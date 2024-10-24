Open Menu

Motorway Police Recovers 516 Bottles Of Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Motorway Police recovers 516 bottles of liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Motorway police launched a crackdown and recovered 516 bottles of liquor from a van near Kotmomin interchange.

Police said here on Thursday that in line with special directives of sector commander M-2 Kotmomin, the police intercepted a van and during checking recovered 516 bottles of liquor worth Rs 20 millions from it.

The team seized the vehicle and handed over the accused driver to police concerned.

Further investigation was underway.

