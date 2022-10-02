UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Recovers Allegedly Abducted Girl, Arrest Two Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Motorway police recovers allegedly abducted girl, arrest two outlaws

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :National Highway and Motorways Police claimed to recover an abducted girl from custody of two alleged outlaws, near Sumandari on Sunday.

According to official sources, two alleged outlaws namely Jaam Saqib and Jaam Shahzeb abducted a 14 year old girl named Mah Noor from the limits of city police station Rahim Yar Khan.

A citizen made a call at Motorway Police Line 130. Motorway police traced the vehicle LE-9843 and recovered the abducted girl.

The two alleged outlaws were also arrested and handed over to Budhla Sunnat Police. The police were investigating the incident.

