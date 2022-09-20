UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Recovers Child, Stolen Vehicle

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Motorway Police recovers child, stolen vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) timely and efficient operations on Tuesday recovered a child and stolen vehicle.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, the Motorway Police officers found a child aged around 10 years in distress near the Havelian Toll Plaza on E-35 Expressway.

On inquiry, it was found that the child ran from a Madrassa due to harassment by some children. The child was going towards Rawalpindi. In view of the situation, the Motorway Police took the child into protective custody and informed his parents.

Later he was safely handed over to the family.

Meanwhile in another operation, the Motorway Police found a carry van in an abandoned condition while patrolling near Motorway M2 Islamabad Toll Plaza.

While checking the vehicle on the basis of suspicion, it was found that it belonged to a government department and was stolen from a supermarket in Islamabad.

The vehicle was then seized and handed over to the concerned police for further legal action, while the search for the accused was underway.

