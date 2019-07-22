UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Recovers Lost Ornaments Worth 1.4 Million

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Motorway Police recovers lost ornaments worth 1.4 million

Keeping its traditions alive, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Monday traced and returned ornaments gold and cash worth Rs 1.4 million to a family from Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Keeping its traditions alive, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Monday traced and returned ornaments gold and cash worth Rs 1.4 million to a family from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

One Irfan from AJK who had returned from Canada was going to his home town along with his family via Motorway. They stopped at service area near Sheikhupura and forgot a purse.

Irfan informed the Motorway Police , which started search for the lost items. Inspector Amjad Ehsan and Sub Inspector Naeem Akhtar succeeded in tracing the lost items.

The NHMP officers informed the said family about the recovery which received their lost items.

In the purse 15 tola gold, Rs 203,500 cash, a mobile worth Rs 25,000 and important documents were found.

The DIG NHMP Ashfaq Ahmed appreciated the concerned officers and expressed the hope that they would continue to serve the road users with education.

Related Topics

Police Education Motorway Mobile Canada Road Sheikhupura Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gold Family From Million

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

21 minutes ago

GoP expresses condolence over death of Yukiya Aman ..

2 minutes ago

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relatio ..

2 minutes ago

National Language Movement delegation visits Lahor ..

2 minutes ago

Over 700 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in Spain by ..

2 minutes ago

Agricultural sustainability in Socotra survives hu ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.