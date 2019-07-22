Motorway Police recovers lost ornaments worth 1.4 million

Keeping its traditions alive, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Monday traced and returned ornaments gold and cash worth Rs 1.4 million to a family from Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Keeping its traditions alive, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Monday traced and returned ornaments gold and cash worth Rs 1.4 million to a family

One Irfan from AJK who had returned from Canada was going to his home town along with his family via Motorway. They stopped at service area near Sheikhupura and forgot a purse.

Irfan informed the Motorway Police , which started search for the lost items. Inspector Amjad Ehsan and Sub Inspector Naeem Akhtar succeeded in tracing the lost items.

The NHMP officers informed the said family about the recovery which received their lost items.

In the purse 15 tola gold, Rs 203,500 cash, a mobile worth Rs 25,000 and important documents were found.

The DIG NHMP Ashfaq Ahmed appreciated the concerned officers and expressed the hope that they would continue to serve the road users with education.