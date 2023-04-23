Motorway Police recovers lost precious ring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) set an example of integrity by recovering a lost precious diamond ring and returning it to the owners.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, a diamond ring amounting to Rs four to five lakh was found in the parking lot and handed over to the owners.

A family was traveling from Islamabad to Kohat via Motorway M-1, and stopped at Hakla service area where their precious ring was lost.

Near Kohat, they came to know about the fact that the ring was missing and they contacted the Motorway Police through helpline 130.

As soon as the information was received, a team of Motorway Police reached the spot and while staying in touch via mobile, the ring was found near the parking lot and the ring was later delivered to the owners.

DIG Motorway North Zone, Muhammad Yousaf Malik appreciated the efforts of the officers and reiterated that the Motorway Police would continue to serve the public in the same way.