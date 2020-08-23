Motorway Police recovers one abducted person, 3 abductors arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Sunday arrested three abductors and recovered the kidnapped person.

The officers of NHMP N-5 North during their routine patrolling received a call from beat 10 Kamoke regarding the kidnapping of one Amir.

He was made captive by unknown culprits in a car Honda city bearing registration LEC 4049 and proceeding towards Lahore.

The message was passed to all patrolling officers, consequently the said car was intercepted at the location of 1289 south-bound by the chief patrol officer Rashid Bhatti,operations officer inspector Zafar Iqbal and MTO Headquarter inspector Nafees Shafqat who was already pursuing the said car.

Resultantly three kidnappers were arrested on the spot whereas one culprit, who was in the driving seat escaped. The captive Amir was freed and all the three culprits along with case property handed over toSI Zahid of Police Station Amanabad after codal formalities for further legal proceedings.

Public and media highly appreciated the prompt action of the officers of NHMP. The DIG N-5 North Zone Mohammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan appreciated the honesty and efforts of the officers.