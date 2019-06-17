Motorway Police recovers Rs 8.6 million fine from transport vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) during its crackdown against the heavy transport vehicles and public transport vehicles carrying excess weight and charging higher fares penalized thousands of vehicles since June 1

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) during its crackdown against the heavy transport vehicles and public transport vehicles carrying excess weight and charging higher fares penalized thousands of vehicles since June 1.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the DIG N-5 South Zone Muhammad Saleem said that Rs8.6 million were recovered and returned to the passengers of the public transport vehicles during the period in question.

He added that Rs3.

2 million through 5,500 fines were also collected from those transporters because they charged higher than the government fixed fares from the passengers.

The DIG said the NHMP also issued 4,342 fine receipts to the goods transport vehicles while 7,176 overloaded vehicles were returned from the highway and excess weight from another 1,141 vehicles was offloaded.

Saleem appreciated the district police and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for extending cooperation to the NHMP.