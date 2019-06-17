UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Recovers Rs 8.6 Million Fine From Transport Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:43 PM

Motorway Police recovers Rs 8.6 million fine from transport vehicles

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) during its crackdown against the heavy transport vehicles and public transport vehicles carrying excess weight and charging higher fares penalized thousands of vehicles since June 1

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) during its crackdown against the heavy transport vehicles and public transport vehicles carrying excess weight and charging higher fares penalized thousands of vehicles since June 1.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the DIG N-5 South Zone Muhammad Saleem said that Rs8.6 million were recovered and returned to the passengers of the public transport vehicles during the period in question.

He added that Rs3.

2 million through 5,500 fines were also collected from those transporters because they charged higher than the government fixed fares from the passengers.

The DIG said the NHMP also issued 4,342 fine receipts to the goods transport vehicles while 7,176 overloaded vehicles were returned from the highway and excess weight from another 1,141 vehicles was offloaded.

Saleem appreciated the district police and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for extending cooperation to the NHMP.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Fine Vehicles June From Government Weight FWO Million

Recent Stories

Excise operation against defaulters: 122 vehicles ..

29 seconds ago

Solid steps on to resolve masses' problems: Minist ..

31 seconds ago

21 outlaws including nine gamblers held; cash, wea ..

32 seconds ago

Number of US Measles Cases Reaches 1,044 in Worst ..

36 seconds ago

Possibility of Trump-Juncker Meeting Within G20 Un ..

26 minutes ago

British Chambers of Commerce Slashes UK Growth For ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.