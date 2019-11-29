Motorway Police recovers snatched van with prompt action

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Friday recovered a Suzuki carry van bearing registration number LET 2171, snatched at gun point near Kala Shah Kaku by prompt action.

One Irfan was crossing from Rana Town near Kala Shah Kaku when three persons stopped him and snatched the vehicle on gun point. While chasing the culprits by taking lift from a motor cycle rider, he saw a Motorway Police vehicle and narrated the whole incident to Motorway officers who immediately started search for the van.

Meanwhile NHMP officers Inspector Nadeem Sandhu and Sub Inspector Abid Mir traced the snatched van near Kala Shah Kaku inter change, and they started its chase. When the van snatchers realized that they were being chased, they left the vehicle and sped away.

Motorway Police took the van in their custody. Meanwhile the owner of the van reached there and thanked the Motorway Police for its timely help. Further legal requirements were being completed.