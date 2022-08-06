UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Recovers Stolen Car

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) claimed to recover a stolen car after an hour of the theft incident, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, a white car AHX/488, owned by a citizen namely Saqib resident of Faisalabad was stolen by unknown outlaws.

The owner Saqib tracked the location of the car which was on M-4 Motorway. He called on NH&MP helpline. Inspector Gulzaar along with SI Shoaib Khan, Head Constable Iqbal and Constable Rabia managed to seize the car while taking prompt action. The officers handed over the car to Punjab Police.

