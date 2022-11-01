Motorway Police recovers stolen car

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Motorway Police conducted a successful operation near Kallar Kahar on late Monday and recovered a stolen car.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, the said car was seized at gunpoint from Kasur.

A person belonging to Lahore went to drop his family at Burewala and was on his way back, when three armed robbers near Kasur, Phool Nagar took away his car at gunpoint and kept him hostage.

The incident was reported to the Motorway Police and the said vehicle was tracked near Kallar Kahar. An attempt was made to stop it, whereupon the accused in the vehicle drove away from the spot.

Therefore, the stolen vehicle was chased and besieged by the Motorway Police and then was successfully stopped. The three suspects in the vehicle were arrested on the spot.