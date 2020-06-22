Motorway Police recovers stolen car

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Monday recovered a stolen car from Gujranwala last night.

During routine patrolling,the motorway police found a car,number LE8070, Corolla, colour black had been parked for a long time in Bhera Service Area on Lahore- Islamabad Motorway and no one was present with it when its door was opened, a phone number was found in the vehicle which was contacted.

It was found that the vehicle was stolen from Gujranwala last night.

The Motorway Police first took the vehicle in its custody and later on, handed over the car to its owner Afgan in the presence of Civil Line Police Station, Gujranwala staff.