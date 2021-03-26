Motorway police recovers stolen car, arrests ring leader of carlifters gang

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Motorway police recovered a stolen car at Thalian near Islamabad Toll Plaza and arrested the ring leader of carjackers gang here on Friday.

According to the details, the Motorway police after getting information, stopped the suspected car bearing registration number LED-5601 at Thalian near Islamabad Toll Plaza.

Following non-provision of valid documents, the Motorway police arrested the accused named Dilawar Najeeb and impounded his car.

On further investigation, it was revealed that the said car was stoled by the accused from Shadman area of Lahore city. The accused belonged to a well known carjackers gang and was wanted to the police in 24 other cases.