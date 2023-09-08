Open Menu

Motorway Police Recovers Stolen Car From Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Motorway Police recovers stolen car from Swabi

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday recovered a car stolen from Rawalpindi near Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday recovered a car stolen from Rawalpindi near Swabi.

According to the details, a white Corolla was stolen from Rawalpindi Area Police Station Saddar and the information was given to the Motorway Police which started the search for it.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was found abandoned near Karnel Sher Khan Interchange on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway. After investigation, it was found that it was the same vehicle that was stolen from Rawalpindi and a fake number plate was installed on the vehicle. The vehicle was taken into possession and the search for the accused was started. After completing the initial legal action, the vehicle was handed over to local police for further legal action.

