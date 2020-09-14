Motorway police recovers stolen car in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways (NHMP) Police recovered a stolen Corolla car near Sangjani toll plaza here on Monday.

During routine patrolling, the NHMP officers saw an abandoned car near Sangjani toll plaza bearing number plate LEB-3294, said a statement issued here.

On investigation it was revealed that the car was stolen from Khayaban Sir Syed an area in Rawalpindi last night.

The officers took the car in its custody and later handed over to the concerned police station for further legal formalities.