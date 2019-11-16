Motorway Police recovers stolen car in Islamabad

National Highways and Motorways Police on Saturday recovered a stolen corolla car near Sangjani interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police on Saturday recovered a stolen Corolla car near Sangjani interchange.

During routine patrolling, the NHMP officers saw a suspicious metallic grey colour 2016 model car near Sangjani interchange bearing AJK 472 number plates, said a press release issued here.

On investigation it transpired that the car was stolen from G 13, Islamabad last night.

The NHMP took the car in its custody and later handed over to Golra Police Station in presence of its owner Yasir Mehmood.

Further legal formalities are being carried out.