UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Recovers Stolen Car In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

Motorway Police recovers stolen car in Islamabad

National Highways and Motorways Police on Saturday recovered a stolen corolla car near Sangjani interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police on Saturday recovered a stolen Corolla car near Sangjani interchange.

During routine patrolling, the NHMP officers saw a suspicious metallic grey colour 2016 model car near Sangjani interchange bearing AJK 472 number plates, said a press release issued here.

On investigation it transpired that the car was stolen from G 13, Islamabad last night.

The NHMP took the car in its custody and later handed over to Golra Police Station in presence of its owner Yasir Mehmood.

Further legal formalities are being carried out.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Car Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2016 From

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

6 minutes ago

High quality wheat seed distributed among growers

6 minutes ago

Punjab govt to set up eight new universities: Chie ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran made tree plantation part of ..

6 minutes ago

UEFA EURO 2020 in St. Petersburg Organizer Says An ..

11 minutes ago

Marriage halls fined Rs 4 lakh in Sialkot

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.