Motorway Police Recovers Stolen Car Near Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Motorway Police recovers stolen car near Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Sunday recovered a car stolen near Lahore and arrested two car lifters.

According to the details, a white Honda car LED 1985, model 2011 was stolen from Iqbal Town, Lahore. The motorway police was informed about the incident.

After some time, the Motorway Police officers traced the vehicle near Lahore and signaled the driver to stop but he tried to run away by increasing the speed of the car. However the Motorway Police succeeded to stop it after a chase. Two car lifters Fayyaz Ali and Noor Khan from Peshawar were arrested and along with the car handed over to the local police for further legal action.

