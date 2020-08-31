Motorway police recovers stolen truck, arrests two thieves

Motorway Police (M-4) has recovered a stolen mini-truck during checking here Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Motorway Police (M-4) has recovered a stolen mini-truck during checking here Monday.

According to official sources, a mini truck (LEI-9953) was stolen from Kahna, an area of Lahore city, two weeks ago.

Inspector Gulzaar Hussain along with lady police official Aiman Mishal intercepted the mini truck near Makhdoompur. Following initial investigation, two alleged accused driving the mini-truck could not satisfy police officials about the ownership of the vehicle.

On suspicion, the Motorway police officials arrested both outlaws and took vehicle into custody and contacted the real owner in this regard.

The Police have registered case and started further investigation.