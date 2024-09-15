Motorway police recovers stolen vehicle near M1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) National Highways and Motorways Police recovered a stolen vehicle, just a day after it was reported as missing from the Waris Shah police station area in Rawalpindi the other day.

According to Motorway Police spokesman, the vehicle, a Suzuki Mehran, was found abandoned on the side of the road near the M1 Motorway Chhach Interchange.

Upon suspicion, the Motorway Police sent out inquiries to surrounding areas, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which confirmed that the vehicle was stolen.

The officials took the vehicle into custody and after completing preliminary legal proceedings, the vehicle was handed over to the concerned police in the presence of the owner.

The search for the accused is currently underway, and authorities are working to apprehend those responsible for the theft.