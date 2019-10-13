UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Recovers Stolen Vehicle Within Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Motorway Police recovers stolen vehicle within hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Sunday recovered a stolen vehicle within a few hours of its lifting from the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi on Saturday night.

According to NH&MP spokesman, the motorway police was informed Saturday night that a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration number ALS 797 has been lifted. The police immediately tightened the security and started the search of the missing vehicle. At 10:35 pm, a Toyota Corolla car bearing APL 19 found abandoned in the area of Burhan. On search original number plate of the vehicle was found. The hunt of vehicle lifters was continuing and vehicle has been handed over to district police for further action, said a press release.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

