Motorway police recovers two stolen vehicles, arrested carjacker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Motorway Police Monday recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested a carlifter allegedly involved in two different incidents.

According to the details, upon receiving reports that a Corolla car model 2015 bearing registration number LEA 3802 was stolen from Lahore, the Motorway police started vigilance.

When the police tried to stop a suspected car at Kalar Kahar, its driver attempted to drove it away. The police intercepted the car after chasing it and arrested the accused Muhammad Isman of age 28 years, the resident of Talagang.

In another incident, the Motorway police found and took into custody an unclaimed Land Cruiser bearing registration number UV 808 parked near Sangjani at M-1 which was reportedly, stolen from Islamabad and handed it over to Taxila police for further legal proceeding.