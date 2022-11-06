Motorway Police reduced speed limits on motorways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :In a bid to lessen traffic accidents and save precious lives of the people, the Motorway Police has taken a very good initiative to reduce speed limits on motorways.

According to details, the decision was made after a detailed research and analysis on the accidents occurred on motorways.

As part of the initiative, the speed limit of Light transport vehicle (LTV) has been decreased from 120 to 100km per hour between Thokar Niaz Baig and Ravi Toll Plaza.

The speed limit of Heavy transport vehicle (HTV) on M2 between Thokar Niaz Baig and Ravi Toll Plaza has been decreased from 100 to 80km/h.

The speed limit has been decreased from 120 to 100km/h between Pindi-Bhattian to Multan Motorway M4 and 120 to 100km/h on Lahore-Sialkot M11.

The HTV speed limit on M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan Motorway has been decreased from 100 to 80km/h and LTV on Lahore-Sialkot M11 from 120 to 100km/h.

Meanwhile the HTV between Lahore-Sialkot M11 has been decreased from 100 to 80km/h. The LTV speed limit on Hakla Dera Ismail Khan Motorway M14 has been reduced from 120 to 100km/h while the HTV limit has been decreased from 100 to 80km/h.

However, the speed limit has not been changed on Motorway M2 Lahore-Islamabad, M3, M4 and M9.