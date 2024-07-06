Motorway Police rescue child who fell from bus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) In an exemplary display of prompt action and dedication, the Motorway Police successfully rescued a one-year-old child who had fallen out of a bus travelling from Lahore to Kot Addu.

According to the spokesperson, the incident occurred near Samundri when the child fell from the mother's lap while she was asleep.

Passengers quickly informed the Motorway Police, who immediately launched a search operation. Patrolling officers, after significant efforts, located the injured child and provided necessary medical examination under the directives of Zonal Commander DIG Masroor Alam.

The child was found miraculously safe, much to the relief of the mother, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Motorway Police. Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kiani commended the officers for their swift and effective response.