Motorway Police Rescues Abducted Woman, 3 Children Near Mandra

Motorway Police rescues abducted woman, 3 children near Mandra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Friday rescued a woman and three children from the custody of two abductors by prompt action near Mandra.

According to details, during routine patrolling, NH&MP officers on Grand Trunk Road at Mandra heard screaming a woman in a passing taxi.

Realising the situation, the Motorway Police officers chased the said taxi and succeeded to stop it.

Two suspects Sohail Idrees and Shehzad who allegedly abducted the women and children were taken into custody whereas during search 30 bore pistols were also recovered from them.

The kidnappers were handed over to the local police along with the recovered weapons.

More Stories From Pakistan

