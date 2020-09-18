UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Rescues Abducted Woman Along With 3 Minor Daughters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:05 PM

Motorway Police rescues abducted woman along with 3 minor daughters

National Highways and Motorway Police on Friday rescued a woman and her three daughters from the custody of two abductors by prompt action at Mandra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Friday rescued a woman and her three daughters from the custody of two abductors by prompt action at Mandra.

During routine patrolling, NHMP officers Malik Abbas and Muhammad Munir on Grand Trunk Road observed a woman crying for help inside a car LXF 9255 at a CNG station at Mandra, said a press release issued here.

Showing responsibility and professionalism , the Motorway Police officers chased the said car and succeeded to stop it.

Two criminals had abducted a woman and her three daughters who were rescued by the officers.

The abductors Sohail Idrees and Raja Farooq who was driving the car were taken in custody and during search a 30 bore pistol was recovered from the accused.

The woman who belonged to Khanna Pull area Islamabad thanked the motorway police for its prompt action.

Later the kidnappers were handed over to the local police along with the recovered weapons.

