Motorway Police Returns Cash Worth Over Rs 450,000, Documents To Passenger

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:59 PM

Maintaining its tradition of honesty and service to the road users, the Motorway Police on Saturday handed over the huge amount of cash to its owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Maintaining its tradition of honesty and service to the road users, the Motorway Police on Saturday handed over the huge amount of cash to its owner.

According to details, Hayat Mohammad,son of Sher Mohammad was traveling from Lahore to Peshawar in a private company bus. When the bus stopped at Hakla service area, near Fateh Jang Interchange,the passenger went to the mosque to offer prayers but when he came back, he could not find the bus which had already left.

The passenger became worried because his bag was inside the bus which contained foreign Currency worth over Rs 450,000, important documents and other belongings. He contacted NHMP helpline 130 and told the whole story.

Upon receiving this news, the Motorway Police became alert and near Peshawar, Sub-Inspector Ikram and Sub-Inspector Khaliq stopped the bus, recovered the bag and informed the passenger. Later, the passenger came to the Motorway Police Camp office and received his bag. in which carried 11724 Malaysian currency Ringgit, equivalent to Rs 453,600 Pakistani, computerized identity card, driving license and other documents.

The passenger received his bag and thanked the motorway police.

Appreciating the operation, DIG Motorway Ashfaq Ahmed commended the officers and expressed the hope that the Motorway Police would continue to serve the people in the same manner.

