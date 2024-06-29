Open Menu

Motorway Police Returns Cellphone To Traveler

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Motorway Police returns cellphone to traveler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officials found and handed over a lost mobile phone worth Rs 470,000 to its owner.

According to details, a woman near Havelian Interchange contacted with Motorway police and said that during a stay on the motorway some time ago, she lost her mobile phone.

The NHMP North zone officials took immediate action on her request and after tracing the lost phone handed it over to her.

The woman expressed her gratitude and admiration for the Motorway Police’s honesty and dedication to their duty.

Muhammad Saqib, the spokesperson for the Motorway Police, highlighted the significance of this incident as a reflection of the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

The Motorway Police continues to earn public trust through such acts of integrity, underlining their repute as wardens of the motorways.

