Motorway Police Returns Jewellery Worth Rs 450,000 To Owner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police handed over the lost jewelery worth Rs 450,000 to the owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police handed over the lost jewelery worth Rs 450,000 to the owner.

According to the details, a man Fahad was traveling with his family on a private vehicle number MNY 2019 from Lahore to Attock via the motorway.

During his journey they stopped at Kalar Kahar rest areas for refreshment. After resuming their journey they found out that ladies bag in the car which contained gold ornaments worth about Rs 450,000 was missing. He contacted the Motorway Police Helpline 130, and informed that he had forgotten a lady purse in the Mini Service Area.

Sub-Inspector Adnan and car owner Fahad were kept in full touch so that they could reach the spot in the shortest possible time. Eventually, they reached the spot, took the purse into custody and informed the owners.

The family received their wallet containing jewellery worth over four lakh rupees.

The family thanked the Motorway Police for the speedy operation. DIG Motorway Ashfaq Ahmed Sector Commander Ashiq Hussain Chauhan appreciated sub-inspector and appreciated him and other staff and announced a reward for encouragement.

