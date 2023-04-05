Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Returns Lost Phone To Owner

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Motorway Police returns lost phone to owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Motorway Police on Wednesday found a lost mobile phone worth Rs 45,000 and returned it back to the owner.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, a man named Mohsin sought help from the Motorway Police near Burhan, and said that he had forgotten his mobile while changing the tire of his car.

To which the nearest police mobile was informed. They reached the spot and found the mobile phone and it was handed over to the owner.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Mobile Car Man From

Recent Stories

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

1 hour ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

1 hour ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

1 hour ago
 Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in A ..

Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.