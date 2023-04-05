Motorway Police returns lost phone to owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Motorway Police on Wednesday found a lost mobile phone worth Rs 45,000 and returned it back to the owner.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, a man named Mohsin sought help from the Motorway Police near Burhan, and said that he had forgotten his mobile while changing the tire of his car.

To which the nearest police mobile was informed. They reached the spot and found the mobile phone and it was handed over to the owner.